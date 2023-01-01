$10,711+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,711
+ taxes & licensing
Go Mazda
780-436-9970
2009 Toyota Corolla
2009 Toyota Corolla
Location
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
780-436-9970
$10,711
+ taxes & licensing
183,634KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9717067
- Stock #: PT8894A
- VIN: 2T1BU40E29C024805
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PT8894A
- Mileage 183,634 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Toyota Corolla S shown off in Blue! It has alloy wheels, halogen headlights, cloth seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, and so much more. Full photos and description coming soon!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
4-Speed A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Go Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9