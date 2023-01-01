Menu
2009 Toyota Corolla

183,634 KM

Details Description Features

$10,711

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970



+ taxes & licensing

183,634KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9717067
  • Stock #: PT8894A
  • VIN: 2T1BU40E29C024805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT8894A
  • Mileage 183,634 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Toyota Corolla S shown off in Blue! It has alloy wheels, halogen headlights, cloth seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, and so much more. Full photos and description coming soon!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
4-Speed A/T
Gasoline Fuel

Back to Top

Go Mazda

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

