2010 BMW 550i

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9757432

9757432 Stock #: Gran Turismo

Gran Turismo VIN: WBASP4C59AC341252

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Trailer

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Folding Rear Seat Trip Odometer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Rear Window Defroster Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Night Vision Child-Safety Locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Media / Nav / Comm CD Player dvd player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Comfort Climate Control Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Parking Sensor Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Electronic Stability Control Rear Windows Wiper Dual impact Airbags Leather Steering Wheels

