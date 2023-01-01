Menu
2010 BMW 550i

143,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

2010 BMW 550i

2010 BMW 550i

GT xDrive 4dr Sdn 550i xDrive GT AWD

2010 BMW 550i

GT xDrive 4dr Sdn 550i xDrive GT AWD

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

143,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9757432
  Stock #: Gran Turismo
  VIN: WBASP4C59AC341252

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Brown
  Body Style Trailer
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # Gran Turismo
  Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 BMW 5 SERIES 550I GT 4D HATCHBACK AWD

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Night Vision
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

