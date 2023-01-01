Menu
<p>2010 CADILLAC SRX4 PREMIUM 4D UTILITY 3.0L AWD<br /><br /></p>

2010 Cadillac SRX

197,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Cadillac SRX

AWD 4dr 3.0 Premium

2010 Cadillac SRX

AWD 4dr 3.0 Premium

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

197,000KM
Used
VIN 3GYFNFEY6AS503226

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # GH23
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

2010 CADILLAC SRX4 PREMIUM 4D UTILITY 3.0L AWD

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Night Vision
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Power Steering

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Sunroof/Moonroof

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Wood Trim Interior

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
Disability Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

