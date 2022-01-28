Menu
2010 Chevrolet Camaro

89,659 KM

Details Description Features

$22,907

+ tax & licensing
Southtown Hyundai

855-996-2957

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

Location

Southtown Hyundai

3603 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 6K5

855-996-2957

Sale

$22,907

+ taxes & licensing

89,659KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8197272
  Stock #: PW0055
  VIN: 2G1FT1EW7A9000310

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PW0055
  • Mileage 89,659 KM

Vehicle Description

Southtown Hyundai, your local award winning, number 1 volume dealership in western Canada. We are proud to serve all areas including Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Devon, Entwistle, Morinville, Drayton Valley, Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Leduc, Whitecourt, Edson and Hinton. We buy and sell used vehicles of all makes and models and, of course, are leading the way as Hyundais best in the west! We service all makes and models and have very competitive rates for regular maintenance on Hyundai and Non-Hyundai vehicles. As part of Go Auto we have access to thousands of New and Used vehicles, we can finance your vehicle, both New or used, we have specialists in regular finance and options for folks who have a problematic or non-existent credit history. Everyone is welcome!Interested in this vehicle and need more information? Contact our Internet Sales Team at 780.450.1021, SouthtownHyundaiSalesLeads@southtownhyundai.com or come on in!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front sport bucket seats
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
6-Speed Manual Transmission
3.45 Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
High Output
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
A/T
M/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
6-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
6.2L SFI V8 HO engine
20" X 8" FRONT & 20" X 9" REAR FLANGELESS PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS W/STERLING SILVER FINISH

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

