2010 Chevrolet Camaro

Sale $22,907 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 6 5 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8197272

8197272 Stock #: PW0055

PW0055 VIN: 2G1FT1EW7A9000310

Vehicle Details Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Doors 2-door

Stock # PW0055

Mileage 89,659 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front sport bucket seats Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive 6-Speed Manual Transmission 3.45 Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain High Output 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics A/T M/T Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed M/T 6-Speed A/T Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription 6.2L SFI V8 HO engine 20" X 8" FRONT & 20" X 9" REAR FLANGELESS PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS W/STERLING SILVER FINISH

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.