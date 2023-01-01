2010 Chrysler 300

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9446761

9446761 Stock #: 345TY

345TY VIN: 2C3CA5CV3AH160986

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Folding Rear Seat Trip Odometer tilt steering Digital clock Rear Window Defroster Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights ABS Brakes Side Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Dual impact Airbags

