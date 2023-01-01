$6,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Chrysler 300
4dr Sdn Touring RWD
Location
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
163,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9446761
- Stock #: 345TY
- VIN: 2C3CA5CV3AH160986
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 CHRYSLER 300 TOURING 4D SEDAN is powered by a 3.5L V6 gasoline engine and an automatic transmission. 780***479***1990 780**934***6289 The car has seats for 5 people. Automatic Transmission, Aluminum Rims, CD Player, Power Windows, Power Locks, 4 Doors, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Dual impact Airbags
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3