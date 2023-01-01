Menu
2010 Chrysler 300

163,000 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

2010 Chrysler 300

2010 Chrysler 300

4dr Sdn Touring RWD

2010 Chrysler 300

4dr Sdn Touring RWD

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9446761
  • Stock #: 345TY
  • VIN: 2C3CA5CV3AH160986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 CHRYSLER 300 TOURING 4D SEDAN is powered by a 3.5L V6 gasoline engine and an automatic transmission. 780***479***1990 780**934***6289 The car has seats for 5 people. Automatic Transmission, Aluminum Rims, CD Player, Power Windows, Power Locks, 4 Doors, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Dual impact Airbags

Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

