2010 Chrysler Town & Country

122,580 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

PCL Auto

780-244-2886

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

122,580KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6054054
  • Stock #: 2011-03
  • VIN: 2A4RR5DX7AR177406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 122,580 KM

Vehicle Description

************ 1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY ***********

-ON LISTED PRICE-

 

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

 

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM – 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM – 5 PM SUNDAY CLOSED.

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:

_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT

_CARFAX

_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)

_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME

-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

 

PAYMENTS METHOD

-DEBIT CARDS

-CREDIT CARDS

-BANK DRAFTS

-CERTIFIED CHEQUES

 

                                       ********2010 CHRYSLER TOWN&COUNTRY  TOURING *********

ENGINE: 4.0L 6CYL

 

-LOW KMS ( 122,580 KM)

-BACKUP CAMERA

-LEATHER HEATED SEATS

-DVD

-STOW&GO

-POWER SLIDING DOORS

-POWER TRUNK

-REMOTE STARTER

-ACTIVE ( NO ACCIDENTS) 

-DETAILED

-INSPECTED

 

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

 

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

