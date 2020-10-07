Menu
2010 Dodge Caliber

108,820 KM

$5,250

+ tax & licensing
$5,250

+ taxes & licensing

PCL Auto

780-244-2886

2010 Dodge Caliber

2010 Dodge Caliber

SXT

2010 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,250

+ taxes & licensing

108,820KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6041073
  • Stock #: 2010-22
  • VIN: 1B3CB4HA4AD542998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2010-22
  • Mileage 108,820 KM

Vehicle Description

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM – 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM – 5 PM SUNDAY CLOSED.

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH: _MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT _CARFAX _ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE) _OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME -FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

PAYMENTS METHOD -DEBIT CARDS -CREDIT CARDS -BANK DRAFTS -CERTIFIED CHEQUES

*********** 2010 DODGE CALIBER SXT ************* ENGINE: 2 L 4 CYL

LOW KMS ( 108,820KM ) HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL BLUETOOTH ACTIVE INSPECTED DETAILED

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

PCL Auto

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

