2010 Dodge Charger

136,902 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan South

855-996-4230

2010 Dodge Charger

2010 Dodge Charger

2010 Dodge Charger

Location

Go Nissan South

1275 101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6X 1A1

855-996-4230

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

136,902KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8087944
  • Stock #: PW28524
  • VIN: 2B3CA3CV1AH128524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,902 KM

Vehicle Description

Combine legendary HEMI power, fuel-saving MDS technology, and sport-car handling with four-door flexibility, andyou end up with a driving experience that only Dodge Charger can deliver. This finely-tuned piece of modern muscleoffers formidable engine choices mated to equally capable transmissions, bold styling, and tech-savvy features thatmake every ride even more enjoyable.Make no compromises; whether on the highway, out on the town or just picking up your child from school, do yourself a favor and take your place behind the wheel of our newest trade in! Come to Go Nissan South, we strive for our customers to expect excellence. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Nissan South reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
High Output
4-speed automatic transmission
V6 Cylinder Engine
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Adjustable Pedals
Entertainment System
A/T
P215/65R17 all-season BSW tires
17" x 7" aluminum wheels
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
4-Speed A/T
Gasoline Fuel
3.5L MPI 24-valve HO V6 engine
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

