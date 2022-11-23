Menu
2010 Dodge Nitro

190,080 KM

Details Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
PCL Auto

780-244-2886

4WD 4dr SXT

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

190,080KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9340915
  • VIN: 1D4PU5GX4AW119819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,080 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

PCL Auto

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory