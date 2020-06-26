Menu
  • 297,781KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5279993
  • Stock #: 0EA3086A
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KCXABB60599
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

**WE WILL BEAT ANY DEALER IN THE CITY** Recent Arrival! White 2010 Ford Edge Limited AWD 6-Speed Automatic Duratec 3.5L V6 AWD, 18" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 9 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Garage door transmitter, GVWR: 2,490 kg (5,490 lb) Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Order Code 220A, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. AMVIC LICENSED, FREE CAR-PROOF REPORT WITH EVERY USED VEHICLE PURCHASE. FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous inspection by our highly trained technicians, followed by reconditioning and professional detailing. We encourage you to stop by and check out this vehicle and the rest of our inventory, currently available in Edmonton, AB. Come experience why Waterloo Ford Lincoln has been in business for over 70 years. Visit us at 11420 107 Avenue NW or call us to book an appointment today!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

