Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Ford F-150

FX4

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

Diamond Motors

4015 97 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5Y5

587-444-3300

  1. 4751505
  2. 4751505
  3. 4751505
  4. 4751505
  5. 4751505
  6. 4751505
  7. 4751505
  8. 4751505
Contact Seller

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 164,521KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4751505
  • Stock #: 2033
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EV5AFA88722
Exterior Colour
Tuxedo Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

***JUST REDUCED******CLEAR OUT SALE***2010 FORD F-150 FX45.7L V84x4LEATHER SEATSSUNROOFBACKUP CAMERALEVELING KITAFTERMARKET GRILLAFTERMARKET INTAKE20 INCH RIMSCARFAX AVAILABLEAB REGISTEREDACTIVEDiamond Motors has built a reputation on serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.Why choose us?3 Months Limited Power-train WarrantyNo admin feesFamily owned & operatedNo pressure environmentQuality vehiclesAffordable pricesUpfront advicePersonalized service by the ownersMechanical fitness assessment & carfax report with every purchaseProfessionally detailed vehiclesPeace of mindPhone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at 4015 97 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 5X7

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Diamond Motors

2013 Hyundai Accent ...
 108,736 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Yaris
 159,352 KM
$4,899 + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V EX
 146,350 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

4015 97 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5Y5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

587-444-XXXX

(click to show)

587-444-3300

Send A Message