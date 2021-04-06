Menu
2010 Ford F-150

183,654 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XL SUPERCAB

2010 Ford F-150

XL SUPERCAB

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

183,654KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6895989
  Stock #: 11420A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 11420A
  • Mileage 183,654 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 587-800-5236 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
5.4L EFI 24-VALVE FLEX-FUEL V8 ENGINE -inc: FFV tailgate badge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

