2010 Ford Fusion

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8
780-200-3042
+ taxes & licensing
4 Cylinder - 2.5liter
ONLY ** 38.717km **
** Excellent mechanical condition **
Brand New All Weather Tires (Winter&Summer)
- Remote Starter
- Keyless entry
- Phone Connectivity/ Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel control buttons
- Cruise
- Power Seats
- Power Windows
...and much more...
Comes with Carfax History Report
and a full Gouverment certified Rebuilt Inspection.
Buy with confidence -->>
All in Price - No Extra Fees
plus GST
Stock 4441
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8