2010 Ford Fusion

SE - Remote Starter

2010 Ford Fusion

SE - Remote Starter

Location

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

780-200-3042

$6,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,717KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4558461
  • VIN: 3fahp0ha0ar339070
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

4 Cylinder - 2.5liter

ONLY ** 38.717km **


** Excellent mechanical condition **

Brand New All Weather Tires (Winter&Summer)


- Remote Starter

- Keyless entry

- Phone Connectivity/ Bluetooth

- Steering Wheel control buttons

- Cruise

- Power Seats

- Power Windows

...and much more...


Comes with Carfax History Report

and a full Gouverment certified Rebuilt Inspection.


Buy with confidence -->>

All in Price - No Extra Fees

plus GST


Stock 4441

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

