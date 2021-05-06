Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

199,640 KM

Details Description Features

$15,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

PCL Auto

780-244-2886

Contact Seller
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

199,640KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7069981
  • Stock #: 2150-23
  • VIN: 3GTRKXE21AG266936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Off-white
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,640 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

 

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM – 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM – 5 PM SUNDAY CLOSED.

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:

_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT

_CARFAX

_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)

_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME

-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

 

PAYMENTS METHOD

-DEBIT CARDS

-CREDIT CARDS

-BANK DRAFTS

-CERTIFIED CHEQUES

 

****** 2010 GMC SIERRA DENALI CREW CAB ****** 

ENGINE: 6.2L 8CYL

 

AWD

LEATHER HEATED&COLD SEAT

POWER RUNNING BOARD

BACKUP SENSORS

SUNROOF

BLUETOOTH

DVD

CLIMATE REAR CONTROL

POWER SEAT

CRUISE CONTROL

INSPECTED

RE-CERTIFIED

DETAILED

 

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

 

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From PCL Auto

2010 GMC Sierra 1500...
 199,640 KM
$15,950 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Nitro SE
 153,400 KM
$6,450 + tax & lic
2011 Cadillac SRX 2....
 12,250 KM
$12,250 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email PCL Auto

PCL Auto

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

Call Dealer

780-244-XXXX

(click to show)

780-244-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory