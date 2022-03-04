2010 GMC Terrain

$6,900 + taxes & licensing 2 0 8 , 5 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8617649

8617649 Stock #: 22RO1429A

22RO1429A VIN: 2CTFLEEW6A6362455

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22RO1429A

Mileage 208,502 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Reclining front bucket seats Cargo shade Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine V6 Cylinder Engine Additional Features MP3 Playback Telematics Navigation from Telematics A/T 17" x 7" painted aluminum wheels P225/65R17 all-season BSW tires Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T 2.4L DOHC DI VVT L4 engine Requires Subscription AM/FM STEREO W/CD-ROM 2300 KG (5070 LBS) GVWR

