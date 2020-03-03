Menu
2010 Honda Accord

EX-L V6

2010 Honda Accord

EX-L V6

Elmwood Car Sales Ltd.

13323 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5A 1C3

780-478-3231

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 193,961KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4797411
  • Stock #: U551
  • VIN: 1HGCS2A8XAA800339
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
2-door

Climb inside the 2010 Honda Accord! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 2 door, 5 passenger coupe provides exceptional value! It includes heated seats, power moon roof, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and leather upholstery. Honda made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

