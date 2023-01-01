$7,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Hyundai Accent
GLS
2010 Hyundai Accent
GLS
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
$7,800
+ taxes & licensing
123,863KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHCN4BC2AU457203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # HAGLS010
- Mileage 123,863 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2010 Hyundai Accent GLS, Auto, Very good on gas,1.6L engine, 123863KM, Clean interior/exterior.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Green Line Auto Clearance
2011 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 273,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Nitro 4WD 4dr SE 250,897 KM $6,800 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4DR V6 AUTO GL 178,660 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Email Green Line Auto Clearance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
Call Dealer
780-479-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,800
+ taxes & licensing
Green Line Auto Clearance
780-479-1990
2010 Hyundai Accent