<p>2010 Hyundai Accent GLS, Auto, Very good on gas,1.6L engine, 123863KM, Clean interior/exterior. </p>

2010 Hyundai Accent

123,863 KM

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Accent

GLS

2010 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

123,863KM
Used
VIN KMHCN4BC2AU457203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # HAGLS010
  • Mileage 123,863 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Hyundai Accent GLS, Auto, Very good on gas,1.6L engine, 123863KM, Clean interior/exterior. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

2010 Hyundai Accent