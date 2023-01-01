Menu
2010 Hyundai Accent

116,803 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

PCL Auto

780-244-2886

2010 Hyundai Accent

2010 Hyundai Accent

3dr HB Auto GL

2010 Hyundai Accent

3dr HB Auto GL

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

116,803KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9472794
  • Stock #: 2211-23
  • VIN: KMHCN3BC0AU172560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,803 KM

Vehicle Description

******* 1 YEAR FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY ON LISTED PRICE*******  PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886). VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK OUR FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM. OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM, SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM, SUNDAY 11 AM – 3 PM. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:
  • MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT
  • CARFAX
  • 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)
  • OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME (PRIOR PURCHASE)
  • FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON AREA
 PAYMENT METHODS:
  • CASH
  • DEBIT CARDS
  • BANK DRAFTS
  • CERTIFIED CHEQUES
  • CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES)
 ENGINE:1.6L 4CYL ONE OWNERLOW KM (116,807 KM)AM/FM RADIOMP3 PLAYERAUXILIARY AUDIO INPUTVARIABLE SPEED INTERMITTENT WIPERSPOWER OUTLETDRIVER VANITY MIRRORPASSENGER VANITY MIRRORREAR SPOILERCLOTH SEATSREAR BENCH SEATPASS-THROUGH REAR SEATFRONT DISC/REAR DRUM BRAKESTEMPORARY SPARE TIREWHEEL COVERSSTEEL WHEELSINSPECTEDRE-CERTIFIED (INSPECTION WAS DONE BY CERTIFIED FACILITY)DETAILED

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers

PCL Auto

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

