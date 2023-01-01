$6,950+ tax & licensing
$6,950
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Hyundai Accent
3dr HB Auto GL
Location
12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1
116,803KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9472794
- Stock #: 2211-23
- VIN: KMHCN3BC0AU172560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,803 KM
Vehicle Description
- MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT
- CARFAX
- 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)
- OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME (PRIOR PURCHASE)
- FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON AREA
- CASH
- DEBIT CARDS
- BANK DRAFTS
- CERTIFIED CHEQUES
- CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES)
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers
