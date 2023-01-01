$6,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
FWD 4dr V6 Auto GL
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9636358
- Stock #: sdfd
- VIN: 5NMSG4AG6AH389784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour OFF WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 204,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPORT 4D CALL OFFICE**780***479***1990*** CELL****780***934***6289*** This 2010 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPORT 4D UTILITY is powered by a 3.5L V6 gasoline engine and an automatic transmission. It is a two-wheel drive model. The SUV has seats for 5 people. The mileage is average considering the SUV's age. The vehicle has high-value options including a sunroof, power seats, and heated seats
Vehicle Features
