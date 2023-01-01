Menu
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

204,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr V6 Auto GL

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr V6 Auto GL

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

204,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9636358
  Stock #: sdfd
  VIN: 5NMSG4AG6AH389784

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour OFF WHITE
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPORT 4D CALL OFFICE**780***479***1990*** CELL****780***934***6289*** This 2010 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPORT 4D UTILITY is powered by a 3.5L V6 gasoline engine and an automatic transmission. It is a two-wheel drive model. The SUV has seats for 5 people. The mileage is average considering the SUV's age. The vehicle has high-value options including a sunroof, power seats, and heated seats

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Cup Holder
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
