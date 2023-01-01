2010 Jeep Wrangler

Sale $16,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 1 , 5 7 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10049844

10049844 Stock #: PT7412A

PT7412A VIN: 1J4BA5H10AL222080

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # PT7412A

Mileage 211,578 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Supplemental Front Seat Side Air Bags Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo remote start Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Sirius satellite radio w/1-year subscription Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 6-Speed Manual Transmission 3.73 Axle Ratio 4-speed automatic transmission 3.21 Axle Ratio 3.8L SMPI V6 ENGINE ANTI-SPIN REAR DIFFERENTIAL Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear On/Off Road Tires - Front On/Off Road Running Boards/Side Steps Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Trailer Tow Group Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Dual Top Group STANDARD PAINT Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki MOPAR Chrome Edition Group BLACK MOPAR Premium Chrome Group Limited Group P255/70R18 on/off road OWL tires MOPAR Kicker Speakers Stage I MOPAR Kicker Speakers Stage III Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel Black easy-folding soft top w/Sunrider feature Mango Tango Pearl Flame Red BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC SMOKERS GROUP STONE WHITE DEEP WATER BLUE PEARL 6X7 ORDER CODE 6M7 ORDER CODE DARK CHARCOAL PEARL RED ROCK CRYSTAL PEARL SURF BLUE PEARL BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP 6Q7 ORDER CODE 6H7 ORDER CODE NATURAL GREEN PEARL 6F7 ORDER CODE 6W7 ORDER CODE MEDIA CENTRE 730N 6H9 ORDER CODE 6E7 ORDER CODE ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL NOT DESIRED 6C7 ORDER CODE RESCUE GREEN METALLIC 6R7 ORDER CODE 6J7 ORDER CODE 23G SAHARA CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 24G SAHARA CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG DARK SLATE GRAY/MEDIUM SLATE GRAY TWO-TONE LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS 6B7 ORDER CODE MEDIA CENTRE 230 KHAKI FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP DARK KHAKI EASY-FOLDING SOFT TOP W/SUNRIDER FEATURE 6X9 ORDER CODE 6B9 ORDER CODE 6M9 ORDER CODE 6J9 ORDER CODE 6W9 ORDER CODE 6E9 ORDER CODE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.