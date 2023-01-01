Menu
2010 Jeep Wrangler

211,578 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Hyundai

855-996-2959

2010 Jeep Wrangler

2010 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited

2010 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited

Location

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

Sale

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

211,578KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10049844
  Stock #: PT7412A
  VIN: 1J4BA5H10AL222080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT7412A
  • Mileage 211,578 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Northstar Hyundai, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed DealershipInterested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@northstarhyundai.ca, call us at 780-478-7669, or come on in!Northstar Hyundai is located at 14803 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail you cant miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 35 years and counting!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Northstar Hyundai reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Supplemental Front Seat Side Air Bags
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Sirius satellite radio w/1-year subscription

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
6-Speed Manual Transmission
3.73 Axle Ratio
4-speed automatic transmission
3.21 Axle Ratio
3.8L SMPI V6 ENGINE
ANTI-SPIN REAR DIFFERENTIAL

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Trailer Tow Group
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Dual Top Group
STANDARD PAINT
Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki
MOPAR Chrome Edition Group
BLACK
MOPAR Premium Chrome Group
Limited Group
P255/70R18 on/off road OWL tires
MOPAR Kicker Speakers Stage I
MOPAR Kicker Speakers Stage III
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Black easy-folding soft top w/Sunrider feature
Mango Tango Pearl
Flame Red
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
SMOKERS GROUP
STONE WHITE
DEEP WATER BLUE PEARL
6X7 ORDER CODE
6M7 ORDER CODE
DARK CHARCOAL PEARL
RED ROCK CRYSTAL PEARL
SURF BLUE PEARL
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP
6Q7 ORDER CODE
6H7 ORDER CODE
NATURAL GREEN PEARL
6F7 ORDER CODE
6W7 ORDER CODE
MEDIA CENTRE 730N
6H9 ORDER CODE
6E7 ORDER CODE
ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL NOT DESIRED
6C7 ORDER CODE
RESCUE GREEN METALLIC
6R7 ORDER CODE
6J7 ORDER CODE
23G SAHARA CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG
24G SAHARA CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG
DARK SLATE GRAY/MEDIUM SLATE GRAY
TWO-TONE LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS
6B7 ORDER CODE
MEDIA CENTRE 230
KHAKI FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP
DARK KHAKI EASY-FOLDING SOFT TOP W/SUNRIDER FEATURE
6X9 ORDER CODE
6B9 ORDER CODE
6M9 ORDER CODE
6J9 ORDER CODE
6W9 ORDER CODE
6E9 ORDER CODE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Northstar Hyundai

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

