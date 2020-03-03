2010 Kia Sedona

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8
780-200-3042
+ taxes & licensing
V6 ONLY ** 94.487km ** One Owner / Accident FreeExcellent condition. No issues 7 Passenger VanKey less entry/two sets of keysBack up SensorsTrailer hitchPower windowsArmrests in the rear passenger seatsvery spacious to get in the back folding rear seats to make more trunk spaceand much more... The Van comes with a recent Inspection Assessment andCarfax History Report. Buy with confidence -->>We are Amvic licenced BusinessAll in Price - NO extra Feesplus GST Stock 5554
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8