Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Kia Sedona

LX - One Owner/Accident Free

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Kia Sedona

LX - One Owner/Accident Free

Location

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

780-200-3042

Contact Seller

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,487KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4781793
  • VIN: kndmg4c3xa6339941
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
V6 ONLY ** 94.487km ** One Owner / Accident FreeExcellent condition. No issues 7 Passenger VanKey less entry/two sets of keysBack up SensorsTrailer hitchPower windowsArmrests in the rear passenger seatsvery spacious to get in the back folding rear seats to make more trunk spaceand much more... The Van comes with a recent Inspection Assessment andCarfax History Report. Buy with confidence -->>We are Amvic licenced BusinessAll in Price - NO extra Feesplus GST Stock 5554

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Winter Tires
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Steel Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

2007 Hyundai Accent ...
 131,412 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Accent ...
 130,091 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2006 Mazda MAZDA6 GS
 134,699 KM
$3,799 + tax & lic
Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

780-200-XXXX

(click to show)

780-200-3042

Send A Message