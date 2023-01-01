$19,900+ tax & licensing
2010 Lexus RX 350
AWD
196,319KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9699355
- Stock #: 23036
- VIN: JTJBK1BA4A2404436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 196,319 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5L 6-CYLINDER, FULLY LOADED, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, CRUISE CONTROL, SUNROOF, AWD, AND MUCH MORE!
Looking for a luxurious and reliable SUV? Look no further than this well-maintained 2010 Lexus RX350. With only 196319 kms on the odometer, this SUV is just getting started on its journey with you.
Powered by a 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, this vehicle delivers a smooth and powerful driving experience. The all-wheel drive system ensures maximum grip and control in any weather condition, making it perfect for navigating through any terrain.
Loaded with features, this RX350 is fully equipped to meet your every need. The heads-up display provides you with essential information, while the navigation system guides you to your destination with ease. Bluetooth audio allows you to stream your favorite tunes seamlessly, and cruise control makes long drives a breeze. The sunroof lets in plenty of natural light, creating a spacious and inviting atmosphere inside the cabin.
What sets this Lexus apart from other SUVs is its renowned reliability. Lexus is consistently ranked as one of the most reliable brands in the automotive industry, and this RX350 is no exception. You can rest assured that this vehicle will provide you with years of dependable service and driving enjoyment.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a truly exceptional SUV. Come see it for yourself and experience the luxury and reliability that only a Lexus can offer.
Just Arrived 2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD Black has 196,319 KM on it. 3.5L 6 Cylinder Engine engine, All-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $19,900.00.
Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 23036
Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.
All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.
