Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Lexus RX 350

196,319 KM

Details Description

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Diamond Motors

587-444-3300

Contact Seller
2010 Lexus RX 350

2010 Lexus RX 350

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Lexus RX 350

AWD

Location

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

587-444-3300

  1. 9699355
  2. 9699355
  3. 9699355
  4. 9699355
  5. 9699355
  6. 9699355
  7. 9699355
  8. 9699355
  9. 9699355
  10. 9699355
  11. 9699355
  12. 9699355
  13. 9699355
  14. 9699355
  15. 9699355
  16. 9699355
  17. 9699355
  18. 9699355
  19. 9699355
  20. 9699355
  21. 9699355
  22. 9699355
  23. 9699355
  24. 9699355
  25. 9699355
  26. 9699355
  27. 9699355
  28. 9699355
  29. 9699355
Contact Seller

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
196,319KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9699355
  • Stock #: 23036
  • VIN: JTJBK1BA4A2404436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 196,319 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE ONE-YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (OFFER ENDS SOON)


3.5L 6-CYLINDER, FULLY LOADED, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, CRUISE CONTROL, SUNROOF, AWD, AND MUCH MORE!


Looking for a luxurious and reliable SUV? Look no further than this well-maintained 2010 Lexus RX350. With only 196319 kms on the odometer, this SUV is just getting started on its journey with you.
Powered by a 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, this vehicle delivers a smooth and powerful driving experience. The all-wheel drive system ensures maximum grip and control in any weather condition, making it perfect for navigating through any terrain.
Loaded with features, this RX350 is fully equipped to meet your every need. The heads-up display provides you with essential information, while the navigation system guides you to your destination with ease. Bluetooth audio allows you to stream your favorite tunes seamlessly, and cruise control makes long drives a breeze. The sunroof lets in plenty of natural light, creating a spacious and inviting atmosphere inside the cabin.
What sets this Lexus apart from other SUVs is its renowned reliability. Lexus is consistently ranked as one of the most reliable brands in the automotive industry, and this RX350 is no exception. You can rest assured that this vehicle will provide you with years of dependable service and driving enjoyment.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a truly exceptional SUV. Come see it for yourself and experience the luxury and reliability that only a Lexus can offer.


Just Arrived 2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD Black has 196,319 KM on it. 3.5L 6 Cylinder Engine engine, All-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $19,900.00.


Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 23036


Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.


Why choose us?

Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022


Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4


To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory


All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Diamond Motors

2017 Honda Civic LX
 117,472 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Sonata SE
 149,105 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic
2012 Buick Regal
197,345 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Diamond Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

Call Dealer

587-444-XXXX

(click to show)

587-444-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory