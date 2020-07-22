2010 Lincoln MKZ

+ taxes & licensing
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
+ taxes & licensing
** Under 91,000 Kilometres, Keypad Entry, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, THX Sound System, Sunroof
This MKZ is in fantastic condition. With a White exterior and a Black interior, it presents itself exceptionally. Well equipped with many features, the MKX brings practicality and elegance to ownership. Powered by a six-cylinder engine, a responsive yet economical driving experience is delivered.
Coming to us with exceptionally low mileage for the year, it also has an accident free Carfax! This MKZ is ready for its proud new owner.
Text 780-484-1818 for immediate response.
