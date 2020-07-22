Menu
2010 Lincoln MKZ

89,543 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

855-996-2960

2010 Lincoln MKZ

2010 Lincoln MKZ

4dr AWD - Low Mileage - Accident Free Carfax

2010 Lincoln MKZ

4dr AWD - Low Mileage - Accident Free Carfax

Location

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2960

  Listing ID: 5385653
  Stock #: L07258G
  VIN: 3LNHL2JC9AR613942

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,543KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L07258G
  • Mileage 89,543 KM

Vehicle Description

** Under 91,000 Kilometres, Keypad Entry, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, THX Sound System, Sunroof

This MKZ is in fantastic condition. With a White exterior and a Black interior, it presents itself exceptionally. Well equipped with many features, the MKX brings practicality and elegance to ownership. Powered by a six-cylinder engine, a responsive yet economical driving experience is delivered.

Coming to us with exceptionally low mileage for the year, it also has an accident free Carfax! This MKZ is ready for its proud new owner.

Text 780-484-1818 for immediate response.

We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV.

Proudly serving Edmonton and area along with the rest of Alberta and Western Canada for many years counting and many more to come.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
A/T
P225/50VR17 BSW tires
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof

