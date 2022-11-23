Menu
2010 Nissan Murano

179,939 KM

Details Description

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Diamond Motors

587-444-3300

2010 Nissan Murano

2010 Nissan Murano

LE

2010 Nissan Murano

LE

Location

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

587-444-3300

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

179,939KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9361207
  • Stock #: 22253
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW8AW108142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22253
  • Mileage 179,939 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE ONE YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (OFFER ENDS SOON)


Just Arrived 2010 Nissan Murano LE Tan has 179,939 KM on it. 3.5L 6 Cylinder Engine engine, All Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $12,900.00.


Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock number: 22253


Diamond Motors has built a reputation on serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.


Why choose us?
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
Cargururs Top-rated Dealer 2022


Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4


To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory


All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

