2010 Nissan Pathfinder

185,054 KM

Details

$7,250

+ tax & licensing
$7,250

+ taxes & licensing

PCL Auto

780-244-2886

2010 Nissan Pathfinder

2010 Nissan Pathfinder

S

2010 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,250

+ taxes & licensing

185,054KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7492359
  VIN: 5N1AR1NB9AC628354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 185,054 KM

Vehicle Description

**********1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY ON LISTED PRICE ************

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM, SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM, SUNDAY CLOSED.

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH: _MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT _CARFAX _ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE) _OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME -FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

PAYMENTS METHOD -DEBIT CARDS -CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES) -BANK DRAFTS -CERTIFIED CHEQUES

*********** 2010 NISSAN PATHFINDER ******** ENGINE: 4L 6CYL

4WD BACKUP CAMERA 7 SEATERS SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEAT 2POSITIONS MEMORY DRIVER SEAT BLUETOOTH WHEEL STEERING CONTROL POWER SEAT CRUISE CONTROL INSPECTED RE-CERTIFIED DETAILED

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

