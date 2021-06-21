2010 Nissan Pathfinder

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7492359

7492359 VIN: 5N1AR1NB9AC628354

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 185,054 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

