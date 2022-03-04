Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Royal Enfield Bullet

11,631 KM

Details Description

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Diamond Motors

587-444-3300

Contact Seller
2010 Royal Enfield Bullet

2010 Royal Enfield Bullet

Electra EFI 500CC

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Royal Enfield Bullet

Electra EFI 500CC

Location

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

587-444-3300

  1. 8652322
  2. 8652322
  3. 8652322
  4. 8652322
  5. 8652322
  6. 8652322
  7. 8652322
  8. 8652322
  9. 8652322
  10. 8652322
  11. 8652322
Contact Seller

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

11,631KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8652322
  • Stock #: 22129
  • VIN: ME3FSV275AC503284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Motorcycle
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 22129
  • Mileage 11,631 KM

Vehicle Description



Just Arrived 2010 ROYAL Enfield Bullet Electra EFI 500CC Black has 11,631 KM on it. 0.5L 1 Cylinder Engine engine, Rear Wheel Drive, Manual transmission, 2 Seater passengers, on special price for .


ELECTRA 500 CC, ONLY 11000 KM, READY FOR SUMMER, NEW SPARK PLUGS, OIL CHANGE DONE, HAS ADDITIONAL STOCK EXHAUST AS WELL!


Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock number: 22129


Diamond Motors has built a reputation on serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.


Why choose us?
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
Cargururs Top-rated Dealer 2022


Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4


To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory


All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Diamond Motors

2017 Honda Civic Tou...
 190,001 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Murano LE
 164,565 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic DX
 233,519 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

Call Dealer

587-444-XXXX

(click to show)

587-444-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory