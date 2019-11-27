Menu
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara

JLX-L

Location

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

855-996-2956

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 165,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4385220
  • Stock #: 20TL4351B
  • VIN: JS3TD0D71A4100158
Exterior Colour
N/A
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We just got It, Pictures Coming soon!

Interested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at 780-465-3535, gokiasouthsalesleads@gokia.ca or come on in!

Located at 3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB. Just north of 23rd Ave between Calgary Trail and Gateway Blvd ... you can't miss us! Go Kia South is an AMVIC-licensed business  

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

