Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE 1.8liter - Active Title

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE 1.8liter - Active Title

Location

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

780-200-3042

Contact Seller

$7,300

+ taxes & licensing

  • 181,256KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4781652
  • VIN: 2t1bu4ee1ac252579
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

4 Cylinder 1.8 liter ** 181.256km ** -> One Owner ** Alberta Active registered ** Carfax available. Excellent condition. Fully detailed and Inspection Assessment available form certified mechanic. - Automatic Transmission - Keyless Entry - Ac/Heat - Cd/FM/AM - Aux - Excellent Tires -->> Come check it out and buy with confidence We are Amvic licenced Business All in Price - NO EXTRA FEES plus GST Stock 8748

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Winter Tires
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

2007 Hyundai Accent ...
 131,412 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Accent ...
 130,091 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2006 Mazda MAZDA6 GS
 134,699 KM
$3,799 + tax & lic
Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

780-200-XXXX

(click to show)

780-200-3042

Send A Message