$18,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Diamond Motors
587-444-3300
2011 Acura MDX
2011 Acura MDX
Location
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
587-444-3300
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
188,920KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10047909
- Stock #: 23105
- VIN: 2HNYD2H29BH001505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 188,920 KM
Vehicle Description
3.7L 6 CYLINDER, LEATHER, SUNROOF, FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, TWO KEYS, 7 SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!
Introducing the remarkable 2011 Acura MDX, a true masterpiece in the realm of luxury SUVs. With its captivating design and a host of impressive features, this vehicle is poised to elevate your driving experience to extraordinary heights. With a mileage of 177,920 kilometers, this meticulously maintained MDX ensures both reliability and longevity.
Beneath the hood lies a commanding 3.7L 6-cylinder engine, delivering a seamless fusion of power and efficiency. The Acura MDX effortlessly conquers the road, providing a thrilling and dynamic driving experience that will leave you exhilarated with every journey.
Slide into the opulent interior and be enveloped in a world of comfort and elegance. The supple leather upholstery embraces you, enhancing every moment spent in this exceptional vehicle. Open the sunroof to invite the warm sunlight and fresh air, creating an inviting and spacious ambiance that exudes sophistication.
Indulge in the ultimate comfort with the front and rear heated seats, providing soothing warmth on even the coldest days. Maneuvering becomes a breeze with the convenience of the backup camera, offering a clear view of your surroundings and ensuring safety at every turn.
Never worry about losing your keys again, as this remarkable Acura MDX comes with two keys, providing convenience and peace of mind. With its seven seats, there's ample room for the entire family and more, making it the perfect vehicle for memorable road trips and adventures.
But that's not all - this exceptional vehicle offers so much more. From advanced technology features to meticulous attention to detail, the 2011 Acura MDX represents the epitome of automotive excellence.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this outstanding 2011 Acura MDX. Embrace the luxury, power, and style that await you. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience firsthand the unparalleled joy of driving an Acura.
Just Arrived 2011 Acura MDX White has 188,920 KM on it. 3.7L 6 Cylinder Engine engine, All-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 7 Seater passengers, on special price for $18,500.00.
Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 23105
Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.
Why choose us?
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022
Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4
To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory
All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Diamond Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4