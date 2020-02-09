Menu
2011 Audi A4

2.0T Premium Plus

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 144,143KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4406568
  • Stock #: 2020-02
  • VIN: WAU4FCFL7BA080796
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM – 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM – 5 PM SUNDAY 11 AM – 4 PM.

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:
_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT
_CARFAX
_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)
_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME
-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

PAYMENTS METHOD
-DEBIT CARDS
-CREDIT CARDS
-BANK DRAFTS
-CERTIFIED CHEQUES

************ 2011 AUDI A4
ENGINE: 2.0 L 4 CYL

HEATED SEATS
AWD
PANORAMA SUNROOF
PUSH BUTTON
RE-CERTIFIED
INSPECTED
DETAILED
&MORE

Financing is available! Terms and other finance offer specifics, can only be determined based on your creditworthiness after submitting a credit application. Each individual’s credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts.

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor

