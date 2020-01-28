Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Audi A5

2.0T PREMIUM PLUS QUATTRO AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Audi A5

2.0T PREMIUM PLUS QUATTRO AWD

Location

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2963

  1. 4531779
  2. 4531779
  3. 4531779
  4. 4531779
  5. 4531779
  6. 4531779
  7. 4531779
  8. 4531779
  9. 4531779
  10. 4531779
  11. 4531779
  12. 4531779
  13. 4531779
  14. 4531779
  15. 4531779
  16. 4531779
  17. 4531779
  18. 4531779
  19. 4531779
  20. 4531779
  21. 4531779
  22. 4531779
  23. 4531779
  24. 4531779
  25. 4531779
  26. 4531779
  27. 4531779
  28. 4531779
  29. 4531779
  30. 4531779
  31. 4531779
  32. 4531779
  33. 4531779
  34. 4531779
  35. 4531779
  36. 4531779
Contact Seller

$16,907

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,553KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4531779
  • Stock #: PW9846
  • VIN: WAUWFBFR2BA029617
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Leather Seating Surfaces
  • Active suspension
  • A/T
  • HD Radio
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 8-Speed A/T
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Norden Volkswagen

2014 Volkswagen Beet...
 109,959 KM
$12,907 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Corolla
 116,604 KM
$7,907 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 5 Series 53...
 118,056 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Norden Volkswagen

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2963

Send A Message