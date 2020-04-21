Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 BMW 3 Series

FRESH TRADE !!! 328i xDrive Classic Edition 4dr AWD 4-Door Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW 3 Series

FRESH TRADE !!! 328i xDrive Classic Edition 4dr AWD 4-Door Sedan

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

  1. 4888932
  2. 4888932
  3. 4888932
  4. 4888932
  5. 4888932
  6. 4888932
  7. 4888932
  8. 4888932
  9. 4888932
  10. 4888932
  11. 4888932
  12. 4888932
  13. 4888932
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,669KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4888932
  • Stock #: PT81634B
  • VIN: WBAPK7C55BF086315
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • A/T
  • M/T
  • HD Radio
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed M/T
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kentwood Ford

2014 Dodge Durango 3...
 113,583 KM
$19,997 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Pathfind...
 5,000 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 3 Mo...
 58,723 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3024

Send A Message