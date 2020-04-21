2011 BMW 3 Series

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Mirror Memory
- Power Outlet
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
- All Wheel Drive
- 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
- Exterior
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Windows
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Additional Features
- Telematics
- A/T
- M/T
- HD Radio
- Premium Synthetic Seats
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
- Gasoline Fuel
- 6-Speed M/T
- 6-Speed A/T
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- Generic Sun/Moonroof
