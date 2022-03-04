2011 BMW X6

$21,900 + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 5 1 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8652319

8652319 Stock #: 22120

22120 VIN: 5UXFG2C5XBLX08538

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 149,515 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.