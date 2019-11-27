Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD - PWR PKG / BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD - PWR PKG / BLUETOOTH

Location

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2963

  1. 4354740
  2. 4354740
  3. 4354740
  4. 4354740
  5. 4354740
  6. 4354740
  7. 4354740
  8. 4354740
  9. 4354740
  10. 4354740
  11. 4354740
  12. 4354740
  13. 4354740
  14. 4354740
  15. 4354740
  16. 4354740
  17. 4354740
  18. 4354740
  19. 4354740
  20. 4354740
  21. 4354740
  22. 4354740
  23. 4354740
  24. 4354740
  25. 4354740
  26. 4354740
  27. 4354740
  28. 4354740
  29. 4354740
  30. 4354740
  31. 4354740
Contact Seller

$9,907

+ taxes & licensing

  • 158,459KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4354740
  • Stock #: 19AT6190B
  • VIN: 2CNFLEEC0B6374910
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.

At Norden Volkswagen, we’re happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!

An AMVIC Licensed Dealership

Interested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@nordenvw.ca, call us at 780-484-3000, or come on in! Norden Volkswagen is located at 14703 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail… you can’t miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 60 years and counting!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Norden Volkswagen

2015 Volkswagen Toua...
 142,886 KM
$24,907 + tax & lic
2009 Volkswagen City...
 230,891 KM
$5,907 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Tacoma S...
 30,187 KM
$30,907 + tax & lic
Norden Volkswagen

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2963

Send A Message