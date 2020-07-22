2011 Chevrolet Impala

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Steel Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics Navigation from Telematics ENGINE 3.5 LITRE 211 HP V6 SFI (VVT) FLEX FUEL (STD)

