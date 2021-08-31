Menu
2011 Chevrolet Malibu

79,450 KM

Details Description Features

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

PCL Auto

780-244-2886

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

79,450KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7752363
  VIN: 1G1ZB5EU0BF385532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,450 KM

Vehicle Description

*******1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY ON LISTED PRICE ************

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM, SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM, SUNDAY CLOSED.

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH: _MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT _CARFAX _ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE) _OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME -FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

PAYMENTS METHOD -DEBIT CARDS -CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES) -BANK DRAFTS -CERTIFIED CHEQUES

********** 2011 CHEVROLET MALIBU LS ********* ENGINE: 2.4L 4CYL

LOW MILLAGE ( 79,420 KM ) REMOTE STARTER BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL WHEEL STERRING CONTROL GOOD ON GAS INSPECTED RE-CERTIFIED DETAILED

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection

PCL Auto

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

