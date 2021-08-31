2011 Chevrolet Malibu

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,450 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 4 5 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7752363

7752363 VIN: 1G1ZB5EU0BF385532

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 79,450 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Active suspension Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.