AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

167,052 KM

$CALL

+ GST
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition Extended Cab

13510418

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition Extended Cab

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ GST

Used
167,052KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCRKREA3BZ415089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Extended Cab
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 16209AA
  • Mileage 167,052 KM

Vehicle Description

AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE 4.8L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

$CALL

+ GST>

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500