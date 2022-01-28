2011 Chevrolet Tahoe

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8247129

8247129 Stock #: 12153B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # 12153B

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Rear Seat Audio Controls Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Running Boards/Side Steps Suspension Air Suspension Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription ENGINE VORTEC 5.3L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT FLEXFUEL SFI (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.