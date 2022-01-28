2011 Dodge Challenger

$19,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 6 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8194332

8194332 Stock #: PE63308

PE63308 VIN: 2B3CJ4DG1BH563308

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 132,600 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE Seating Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire 18" x 7.5" aluminum wheels Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage A/T Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof P235/55R18 all-season performance BSW tires Gasoline Fuel 5-Speed A/T Generic Sun/Moonroof 5-speed automatic transmission w/Autostick Requires Subscription

