$17,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
780-453-3325
2011 Dodge Charger
Leather Sun Roof Remote Start Heated Seats
Location
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
780-453-3325
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10463409
- Stock #: Leather Remote Start Heated Seats
- VIN: 2B3CL3CG4BH578956
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,802 KM
Vehicle Description
NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS BY SHOPPING WITH US.
Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle
14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta
Warranty Included / Financing Available
Easy low interest rate financing available
Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment
Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way.
20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com
Real Google Reviews from real customers
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.