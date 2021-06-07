2011 Dodge Durango

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 587-800-5236 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Generic Sun/Moonroof
DARK CHARCOAL PEARL
REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: rear overhead console rear seat video system
265/50R20 ALL SEASON GOODYEAR BSW TIRES (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: 220 amp alternator 7/4 pin wiring harness HD engine cooling class IV hitch receiver full size spare tire w/steel wheel rear load levelling suspension
BLACK INTERIOR LUX LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
SKID PLATE GROUP -inc: front suspension skid plate fuel tank skid plate transfer case skid plate underbody skid plate tow hooks
CITADEL CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans
5.7L V8 VVT "HEMI" MULTI DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: 220-amp alternator 225mm rear axle ring gear 2-speed on demand transfer case 3.47 axle ratio dual exhaust w/bright tips 7100# GVWR HD engine cooling
20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD WHEELS (STD)
