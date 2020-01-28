Menu
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Express - Stow'nGo

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Express - Stow'nGo

Location

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

780-200-3042

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 186,398KM
  • Used
  • Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 4586160
  • VIN: 2d4rn4dg3br652050
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

V6 - 3.6liter

** 186.398km **


Comes fully detailed and recent Inspection Assessment.

The car is in good mechanical condition - body has some scratches

and rust.


Equipped with :

- 7 Passenger

- Power windows, locks

- Steering wheel control buttons

- Stow'nGo

- Cruise

- Radio FM/AM/CD

and more....


Buy with confidence -->>

We are Amvic licenced Business.

Stock 5211

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sliding Doors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Winter Tires
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag

