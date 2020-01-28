2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

V6 - 3.6liter
** 186.398km **
Comes fully detailed and recent Inspection Assessment.
The car is in good mechanical condition - body has some scratches
and rust.
Equipped with :
- 7 Passenger
- Power windows, locks
- Steering wheel control buttons
- Stow'nGo
- Cruise
- Radio FM/AM/CD
and more....
Buy with confidence -->>
We are Amvic licenced Business.
Stock 5211
- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Sliding Doors
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Rear Bucket Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Exterior
- Winter Tires
- Luggage Rack
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Powertrain
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
- Wheel Covers
- Knee Air Bag
