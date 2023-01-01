2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. Sale $12,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9635020

9635020 VIN: 2D4RN5DG0BR770420

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.