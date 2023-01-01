Menu
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

140,000 KM

Details Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Sell Motors

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9635020
  • VIN: 2D4RN5DG0BR770420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2
