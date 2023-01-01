Menu
All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. We are an AMVIC licensed business.

2011 Ford Escape

118,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9EG8BKB81038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
3.0L V6 FLEX FUEL ENGINE

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
FRONT/REAR ALL WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Flex Fuel Capability
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
French Labels
P235/70R16 all-season BSW tires
A/T
P225/65R17 all-season BSW tires
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST
INTEGRATED SIDE STEP BARS
DUAL HEADREST DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
Premium leather seat trim
LIMITED SERIES ORDER CODE
POWERCODE REMOTE ENGINE START
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
6-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
CHARCOAL BLACK
TUXEDO BLACK METALLIC
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
CAMEL
Driver Restriction Features
17" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS
CLASS II TRAILER TOWING PKG
STERLING GREY METALLIC
FULL-SIZE SPARE WHEEL & TIRE
WHITE SUEDE
SANGRIA RED METALLIC
Requires Subscription
GOLD LEAF METALLIC
STEEL BLUE METALLIC
Voice Activated Touch-Screen Navigation System

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

2011 Ford Escape