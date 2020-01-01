Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Looking for a nice sized fuel efficient SUV with super low mileage for a purchase price that doesn't break the bank? Here we have a 2011 Ford Escape with only 89000km listed for only $6,495!!!



Read on! There are very more benefits to buy from us!



Why AutoFinder Canada works for you?



-No need to arrange inspection or go with your gut, vehicle comes inspected by a third-party mechanic.

-Don’t settle on a dirty car, all our vehicles are offered with a professional detail.

-Don’t need to wonder about the history of the vehicle, we provide Carfax on every unit sold.

-Stressed about possibly driving the car off the lot and running into an issue within a short period, we offer 3 months of warranty free of charge.

-Our prices are our prices, the government takes the gst and that is all, no hidden documentation fees, lot fees, levies, or anything else of the sort!



We are here to take the stress away from purchasing a used vehicle. That considered, why shop elsewhere for a second-hand vehicle?



******We primarily focus on vehicles under 10K, as such, individual mechanical or cosmetic reconditioning needs may vary and this will be reflected in the pricing, that said, our provided services allow you to know what your getting into******



AutoFinder Canada

780 340 5471

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Luggage Rack

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available

Warranty Included Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

