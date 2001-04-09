Menu
2011 Ford Escape

Limited

2011 Ford Escape

Limited

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

$8,200

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,246KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4423935
  • Stock #: 2001-04
  • VIN: 1FMCU9EG8BKC14958
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

**************** 1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY *******************

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886), EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM, SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM, SUNDAY CLOSED.

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:
_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT
_CARFAX
_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)
_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME

PAYMENTS METHOD
-DEBIT CARDS
-CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES)
-BANK DRAFTS
-CERTIFIED CHEQUES

************* 2011 FORD ESCAPE LIMITED **************

ENGINE : 3.0L 6CYL

AWD
ONE OWNER
LEATHER HEATED SEATS
SUNROOF
PARKING SENSORS
HANDS FREE PHONE SETUP
POWER SEAT
FLEX FUEL
CUSTOMS RIMS
CRUISE CONTROL
INSPECTED
DETAILED


Financing is available! Terms and other finance offer specifics, can only be determined based on your creditworthiness after submitting a credit application. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts.



What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

