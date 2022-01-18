Menu
2011 GMC Yukon

153,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2011 GMC Yukon

2011 GMC Yukon

SLT w/1SC 4WD

2011 GMC Yukon

SLT w/1SC 4WD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8146021
  • Stock #: 21214AB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE DIAMOND
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 587-800-5236 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Pedals
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SUNROOF POWER TILT-SLIDING -inc: express open/close wind deflector
AXLE REAR 3.08 RATIO
LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PROVISIONS
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)
SUSPENSION PACKAGE PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE (STD)
ENGINE VORTEC 5.3L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT FLEXFUEL SFI (STD)
WHEELS 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM SPORT (STD)
PAINT SCHEME SOLID APPLICATION
AUDIO SYSTEM REAR DVD AM/FM CD/DVD/MP3 PLAYER -inc: USB port aux input jack seek & scan digital clock auto-tone control speed-compensated volume TheftLock Radio Data System (RDS) (2) slots (upper slot is for DVD/CD/MP3 player lower slot is...
TIRES P265/70R-17 ALL SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
EBONY ULTRASOFT LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

