2011 Honda Civic

SE

2011 Honda Civic

SE

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,062KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4574469
  • Stock #: 2002-10
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F67BH000229
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.


OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM, SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM, SUNDAY CLOSED.


ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:

_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT

_CARFAX

_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)

_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME

-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA


PAYMENTS METHOD

-DEBIT CARDS

-CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES)

-BANK DRAFTS

-CERTIFIED CHEQUES


          ********** 2011 HONDA CIVIC LX-S **********

ENGINE: 1.8L 4CYL


 LOW MILLAGE (77,062 KM )

 SUNROOF 

GOOD ON GAS

DETAILED

RE-CERTIFIED

INSPECTED



Financing is available! Terms and other finance offer specifics, can only be determined based on your creditworthiness after submitting a credit application. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts.


What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.


AMVIC Licensed Dealer

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof

