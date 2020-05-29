Menu
Account
Sign In
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

780-200-3042

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Sonata

2011 Hyundai Sonata

Limited w/Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Sonata

Limited w/Nav

Location

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

780-200-3042

Contact Seller

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 174,007KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5222666
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AC5BH177047
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
4 Cylinder - 2.4literonly 174.007km ** LIMITED - Fully Loaded - Top Model *** > Excellent service Record> 1 Owner> Accident FREE> Carfax and Inspection Assessment included in price!!!> FULL service History available. - Navigation- Push button Start- Back up Camera optional (screen is blank, price considered)- Heated Leather Seats back and front- Cruise- Keyless entry- AC- good Tires - Power seats/windows/Power locks- 5 Passenger Come check it out -->>We are Amvic licenced BusinessAll in price, NO extra fees - Plus GST Flyup Sky Auto Trust9521 118 Ave NW Edmonton Stock 321321
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

2010 GMC Terrain SLT...
 191,843 KM
$8,300 + tax & lic
2010 Kia Soul 2u - 2...
 125,166 KM
$7,200 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Cobal...
 140,109 KM
$4,799 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

Call Dealer

780-200-XXXX

(click to show)

780-200-3042

Quick Links
Directions Inventory