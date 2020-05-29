2011 Hyundai Sonata

+ taxes & licensing
780-200-3042
9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8
780-200-3042
+ taxes & licensing
4 Cylinder - 2.4literonly 174.007km ** LIMITED - Fully Loaded - Top Model *** > Excellent service Record> 1 Owner> Accident FREE> Carfax and Inspection Assessment included in price!!!> FULL service History available. - Navigation- Push button Start- Back up Camera optional (screen is blank, price considered)- Heated Leather Seats back and front- Cruise- Keyless entry- AC- good Tires - Power seats/windows/Power locks- 5 Passenger Come check it out -->>We are Amvic licenced BusinessAll in price, NO extra fees - Plus GST Flyup Sky Auto Trust9521 118 Ave NW Edmonton Stock 321321
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8