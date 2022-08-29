2011 Jeep Wrangler

$15,711 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 5 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9088669

9088669 Stock #: PT8562

PT8562 VIN: 1J4AA2D19BL599864

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Doors 2-door

Mileage 119,540 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls NO AIR CONDITIONING Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive 6-Speed Manual Transmission 16" x 7.0" lux styled steel wheels 3.8L OHV 12-valve SMPI V6 engine Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Steel Wheels Tires - Rear On/Off Road Tires - Front On/Off Road Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Convertible Hardtop A/T M/T Targa Roof Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 4-Speed A/T Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed M/T P225/75R16 on/off-road BSW tires Requires Subscription ANTI-SPIN REAR DIFFERENTIAL NOT DESIRED

