2011 Jeep Wrangler
119,540KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9088669
- Stock #: PT8562
- VIN: 1J4AA2D19BL599864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
2011 Jeep Wrangler Sport
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
NO AIR CONDITIONING
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
6-Speed Manual Transmission
16" x 7.0" lux styled steel wheels
3.8L OHV 12-valve SMPI V6 engine
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
V6 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Convertible Hardtop
A/T
M/T
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
4-Speed A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
P225/75R16 on/off-road BSW tires
Requires Subscription
ANTI-SPIN REAR DIFFERENTIAL NOT DESIRED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
